Denmark Outshines Wales in Nations League Showdown

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 11:27

Denmark's impressive 2-1 victory against Wales in the Nations League. Image: X/@dbulandshold

Denmark clinched a crucial victory in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, defeating Wales 2-1 in Viborg on October 31. This win solidified their position in Group Three of League A and provided valuable points for their campaign.

Denmark secured their lead in the first half with goals from Amalie Vangsgaard and Sofie Bredgaard, displaying their offensive skills. Vangsgaard, in particular, was a constant threat, hitting the crossbar and forcing Wales’ goalkeeper, Olivia Clark, to make some impressive saves.

Wales did manage to pull one back through Jess Fishlock, but Denmark’s defense held firm for most of the match. While Wales made attempts to level the score, Denmark’s backline and goalkeeper thwarted their efforts.

Fællessang efter sejr nummer fire ud af fire i Nations League 🇩🇰#ForDanmark #UWNL pic.twitter.com/ulmXWOr5JI — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) October 31, 2023

Denmark had several opportunities to extend their lead, but they were denied by Clark’s heroics and some near-misses. Rhiannon Roberts’ potential handball inside the penalty area also went unnoticed, leaving Denmark with two goals.

Overall, Denmark showcased their strength, particularly in the first half, where they effectively sealed the victory. Despite Wales’ late resurgence, Denmark emerged victorious, securing the much-needed points. This win will boost their confidence and position in the league as they continue their Nations League campaign. The Danish team’s performance demonstrated their determination and skill in international women’s football, and they remain a formidable force in the competition.

