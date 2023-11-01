Denmark Outshines Wales in Nations League Showdown

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 11:27
Denmark's impressive 2-1 victory against Wales in the Nations League.
Image: X/@dbulandshold
Denmark clinched a crucial victory in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, defeating Wales 2-1 in Viborg on October 31. This win solidified their position in Group Three of League A and provided valuable points for their campaign.
Denmark secured their lead in the first half with goals from Amalie Vangsgaard and Sofie Bredgaard, displaying their offensive skills. Vangsgaard, in particular, was a constant threat, hitting the crossbar and forcing Wales’ goalkeeper, Olivia Clark, to make some impressive saves.
Wales did manage to pull one back through Jess Fishlock, but Denmark’s defense held firm for most of the match. While Wales made attempts to level the score, Denmark’s backline and goalkeeper thwarted their efforts.
Fællessang efter sejr nummer fire ud af fire i Nations League 🇩🇰#ForDanmark #UWNL pic.twitter.com/ulmXWOr5JI
— Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) October 31, 2023
Fællessang efter sejr nummer fire ud af fire i Nations League 🇩🇰#ForDanmark #UWNL pic.twitter.com/ulmXWOr5JI
— Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) October 31, 2023
Denmark had several opportunities to extend their lead, but they were denied by Clark’s heroics and some near-misses. Rhiannon Roberts’ potential handball inside the penalty area also went unnoticed, leaving Denmark with two goals.
Overall, Denmark showcased their strength, particularly in the first half, where they effectively sealed the victory. Despite Wales’ late resurgence, Denmark emerged victorious, securing the much-needed points. This win will boost their confidence and position in the league as they continue their Nations League campaign. The Danish team’s performance demonstrated their determination and skill in international women’s football, and they remain a formidable force in the competition.
For more Danish news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.