Family Of Five Rescued In Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 15:18

Can Pere Antoni Beach, Mallorca. Credit: Google Maps.com

YESTERDAY, a family of five, on holiday in Mallorca, had to be rescued by Lifeguards on the final day of their official beach duties.

On Tuesday, October 31, at around 4:00 pm, lifeguards were called upon to rescue a German family of five at Can Pere Antoni beach, Mallorca, according to a report in Mallorca Zeitung.

Despite the yellow flag being displayed, the children, aged eight to eleven, decided to enter the water. They were soon caught in a strong current, which pulled them away from the shore, once they realised they were in danger they called out for help.

Parents Attempted Rescue

Reports stated that once the parents recognised the seriousness of the situation they reacted immediately and without hesitation plunged into the water, clothing and all. The situation became even more complicated when the father, who is unable to swim, was also caught up by the current.

The beach’s lifeguards were quickly alerted and dived in. After some tense moments, they successfully brought all family members back to safety. Once the family were out of danger, all were carefully assessed as it was noted that a few had inhaled water. Thankfully, there was no need for any medical attention.

Recent Sea Accidents

Mallorca’s seas have witnessed several mishaps this year, with tourists often saved in the nick of time. Just in mid-September, a woman faced a similar predicament at the same beach. After experiencing cramp roughly 150 metres from the shore, she was unable to swim to safety.

Two German tourists also had close calls last month. On October 2, a 75-year-old man in Peguera faced difficulties. He was well within his depth, with the water up to his waist. However, just minutes later, the holidaymaker fell and was unable to get up on his own.

Another incident on October 7 saw a 78-year-old man lose consciousness in water, only to be retrieved by vigilant lifeguards.