Gibraltar nears Grey List removal

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 11:56
NIGEL FEETHAM: Gibraltar’s Justice, Trade and Industry minister in Paris
Photo credit: Nigel Feetham X
GIBRALTAR is close to removal from the Grey List.
Countries on the Grey List are those which the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) considers are failing to prevent illegal activities that include international money laundering or other threats to the integrity of the international financial system.
T Raja Kumar, the FATF president, confirmed that Gibraltar had satisfied its action plan and, subject to an onsite inspection, was due to be removed from the Grey List at FATF’s next Plenary session in February 2024. An onsite inspection is the final step prior to taking a country off the list.
The news would be widely welcomed by the community and was further evidence of the measures that the authorities had taken to meet FATF standards, Gibraltar government sources said..
“Everyone in Gibraltar will be delighted by this news and warmly welcome this highly positive outcome,” commented Justice, Trade and Industry minister Nigel Feetham, as he addressed a FATF plenary meeting in Paris on the morning of October 27.
“I wish to thank all of those authorities who have worked tirelessly in this process and continue to support us in our work to address these action points and remove Gibraltar from the Grey List at the earliest possible opportunity,” the minister said.
“We now look forward to welcoming the inspectors for the onsite visit in the coming months and the subsequent confirmation by FATF of Gibraltar’s removal from the Grey List in February 2024.
“We have totally committed to this process and look forward to continuing to engage with the FATF as we further develop our strategies in our fight against economic crime.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.