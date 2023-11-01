Netflix limited series: All-star cast shines in epic World War II drama ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 0:15

Image of a remote control opening Netflix. Credit: rafapress/Shutterstock.com

THE highly-anticipated World War II drama ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ premieres on Netflix on Thursday, November 2.

Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, this adaptation by Shawn Levy is an epic tale of hope, love, and connection.

Be prepared to be swept away by this four-part limited series that features an all-star cast. This groundbreaking drama was written by Steven Knight and directed and executive produced by Levy.

What is the series about and who stars?

Aria Mia Loberti plays the role of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (played by Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo). The story revolves around their fleeing German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond in order to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Lars Eidinger fills the shoes of Reinhold von Rumpel, a cruel Gestapo officer who relentlessly pursues them. His intention is to take the gem from Marie-Laure and Daniel for his own selfish means.

Eventually, the pair find refuge in the port city of Saint-Malo, in northwest France. They take up residence with the reclusive Uncle Etienne (played by Hugh Laurie), who as part of the French Resistance is transmitting clandestine radio broadcasts.

AS the story develops, Marie-Laure’s path collides with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits in this once-idyllic seaside city. She meets Werner (Louis Hofmann), a skilled teenager who has been enlisted to track down illegal broadcasters on Hitler’s regime. Unknown to the couple, not only do they share a faith in humanity, they have a secret connection.

Speaking of his novel’s adaptation by Shawn Levy, Doerr commented: ‘It’s beautiful and I can’t wait for everybody to see it’. He explained that he was ‘in awe’ of Levy’s ability to immediately draw viewers into the four-hour narrative, according to Netflix.