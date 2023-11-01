By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 10:20

Quality 2023 National Award: Nerja Celebrates Excellence. Image: Ayuntamiento de Nerja.

IN a fitting tribute to their “Q 2023 National Award” from the Institute of Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE) for their remarkable contributions to the quality and sustainable tourism, the President of the Cueva de Nerja Foundation, Juan Pedro Carnero, inaugurated a captivating sculpture.

This art piece, a striking ‘Q’ with a two-dimensional effect creating the illusion of a cavern entrance, symbolically bridges the world of quality with the allure of the cave.

The President of the Cueva de Nerja Foundation proudly announced that the Nerja Cave is the first natural monument in Spain to be certified with the “S” for tourism sustainability.

This recognition serves not only to provide quality services but also to set an example of a sustainable destination, a matter of paramount importance for the entire tourism sector.

The ICTE President recognised the Foundation’s pioneering work, as the Nerja Cave became the first cave to be certified with the “Q,” Safe Tourism Certified, and “S” Marks for Sustainability, both in the Cuevas de Nerja Foundation Music Festival and the Museum, as well as concerning tourist visits to the cave.