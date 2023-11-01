San Javier’s Senior Celebration

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 8:00

A Day of Joy for Seniors at San Blas Image: San Javier Town Hall

MORE than 300 senior citizens from all corners of the municipality gathered at the San Blas grove for a special occasion of the Elderly Meeting Points Network, held every month in San Javier. ‘La Verbena de San Blas,’ this unique event took place recently in the pine woods of the San Blas area. The event was organised by the Social Services Department with the collaboration of the Parks and Gardens Department.

Agenda 2030 representatives, working closely with the San Javier Town Council, welcomed visitors who shared their future ideas in a setting filled with live music, raffles, snacks, workshops, makeup sessions, and a photo booth, among other surprises.

Monthly Gatherings…

San Javier’s Mayor, José Miguel Luengo, who attended the event with Councillors María del Mar Pérez and María Dolores Ruiz, among other officials, applauded the overwhelming turnout of senior citizens. He underlined the city’s commitment to both children and the elderly, noting the success of the innovative ‘Elderly Meeting Points Network,’ a program that has been thriving in San Javier, providing monthly gatherings for seniors in parks and gardens throughout the municipality to encourage social interactions and healthy outdoor leisure activities.

A Unique 1960’s Event

In addition to local participants, senior citizens from La Manga arrived by bus, along with another bus that transported people from other smaller nearby towns. Attendees also included members of Aidemar and Fundamifp. María del Mar Pérez, Councillor for Social Rights, praised the incredible response the event received, while María Dolores Ruiz, Councillor for Parks and Gardens, highlighted the transformation of the San Blas pavilion area into a vibrant 1960s-style dance floor, creating a unique and special atmosphere.

