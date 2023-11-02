Google Celebrates Legendary Flamenco Dancer

By John Ensor •
Today the Google Doodle has a quintessentially Spanish theme that captures the passion and vibrancy of flamenco, it was probably the first thing most people saw when they logged on today!
For those who have never witnessed the power of flamenco, today’s Google’s illustration by Genie Espinoza, a Barcelona-based artist, captures the spirit and vitality of Carmen Amaya. Hailed as one of the most extraordinary flamenco dancers ever, Amaya’s limitless vigour and charm shone through in her performances.
Carmen Amaya, born on November 2, 1913, in Barcelona, came from a family steeped in the art of flamenco. Her father, a guitarist, accompanied her as she danced in local taverns from the tender age of four. Her captivating dance style soon caught the eye of a variety impresario, leading to performances at esteemed venues like Barcelona’s Spanish Theatre and the Palace Theatre in Paris.
In 1929, Amaya embarked on tours across Spain and Portugal, sharing stages with some of the era’s most revered flamenco dancers. She broke the mould with her full-body movement and rapid footwork, which won her admiration throughout Latin America. Settling in Buenos Aires, she established her own flamenco company, delighting audiences from Cuba to Brazil.
Amaya’s talents took her to Mexico City and, in 1941, to New York. Her performance earned her an invitation to the White House by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Her later years saw her in Hollywood, where she appeared in films such as ‘La Historia de los Tarantos’. Amaya’s contributions to dance have been celebrated by Spain’s government with the Medal of the Tourist Merit of Barcelona, and a monument in Montjuic Park stands as a testament to her legacy.
Carmen Amaya’s artistry continues to inspire flamenco dancers worldwide, echoing through the art form’s passionate expression.
Carmen Amaya's artistry continues to inspire flamenco dancers worldwide, echoing through the art form's passionate expression.
