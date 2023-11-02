Malaga 360: Aerial views of the Costa del Sol and beyond

By Kevin Fraser • Updated: 02 Nov 2023 • 14:28

Aerial views of Malaga province

Even if you were born in Malaga and live here, there are probably many areas in the province of Malaga that not only have you never been to, but you have no idea what they are really like. The name may ring a bell and that’s about it. It is a pity that in many cases more people know about towns in other parts of the world than in the province itself, where there is also all kinds of rich heritage, culture, gastronomy and so on.

The ideal thing to do is to get up off the couch, take the car and drive around the 103 municipalities in the province. But if you don’t quite feel up to it, Malaga Provincial Council has made it easy with Malaga 360º, an aerial viewer featured on the website of the council.

Through Malaga 360 you can see from the sky the 103 municipalities of Malaga and, in addition, as it is 360 degrees it allows complete panoramic views. Not only is it beautiful but it is almost addictive because, together with the photograph, points of interest of each town and its history are highlighted.

It is very simple to use. You enter the programme, click on view map and choose one of the nine regions of Málaga. Once inside, you select the location, you can play with the zoom and it even indicates how far away the nearest municipalities are. The best thing to do is to visit the areas physically, but if you can’t for whatever reason, at least with this portal you can see what they are like.

The first vice-president of the Diputación de Málaga, Cristóbal Ortega, explained that, “this is a project that seeks to offer a bird’s eye view of the beauty of our towns and landscapes”.

Access the aerial viewer here – www.malaga.es/360/