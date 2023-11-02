Mallorca’s All-Year Destination

By John Ensor •
AT the World Travel Market in London this November, Calvia, Mallorca, aims to underscore its evolution as a Mediterranean hotspot, not just for summer but every day of the year.
Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual led a delegation, including Deputy Mayor Elisa Monserrat and tourism officials, spotlighting Calvia’s aim to defy tourism seasonality. Their presence in the British capital marks a concerted effort to diversify the town’s appeal beyond its sunny beaches, according to a report from OK Diario.
As well as Calvia‘s obvious attractions, ‘it seeks to attract gastronomic, active, cultural, sports, luxury tourism, meetings, conferences and events.’
Calvia boasts 15 prestigious ‘Q’ flags for beach quality, a testament to the town’s commitment to excellence and a significant lure for tourists seeking both sun-drenched coasts and high standards. As the top Balearic destination and third in Spain for quality beaches, Calvia remains a compelling attraction for holidaymakers.
The council has pioneered a plan to irrigate local green areas with reclaimed water, notably signing an agreement with St Regis Mardavall to save over 16 million litres of drinkable water annually. This innovative project, emblematic of Calvia’s green initiatives, paves the way for responsible tourism and environmental conservation.
In enhancing safety, Calvia sets an example with its responsive and effective security measures. The local police, in alliance with the Guardia Civil, have curtailed illegal activities and boast a rapid response time, making the town a beacon of safety in the region. Additionally, the firm stance against risky tourist behaviour has resulted responsible tourism in a season without a single incident of ‘balconing.’
In summary, Calvia stands out as a destination that not only promises but delivers a year-round appeal. From the sun-kissed shores to eco-conscious practices and assured safety, it’s a town that beckons visitors to enjoy its myriad offerings any day of the year.
With its eyes set firmly on sustainable and diversified tourism, Calvia is not just a choice but a promise of a perfect getaway, no matter the season.
