By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Nov 2023 • 10:25
Raising the Green Standard: Almuñecar's Prestigious Accolade. Image: Almuñécar - La Herradura Ayuntamiento / Facebook
The Puerta del Mar Beach in Almuñecar has earned a prestigious accolade, securing the only Ecoplayas environmental flag on the Costa Tropical.
The Ecoplayas flag is a testament to the commitment of the Almuñecar community to beach sustainability, good environmental practices, and the overall well-being of the coastal environment.
After receiving the award, the Councillor for Beaches, Lucia Gonzalez expressed her satisfaction, emphasising the efforts of the Municipal Beaches Area to enhance the Puerta del Mar Beach experience.
She highlighted the numerous campaigns carried out on this central beach, emphasizing that this recognition is an additional incentive to further improve the services offered to beachgoers.
The councillor also acknowledged the importance of maintaining their status as a sun and beach destination, vital for the municipality’s tourism and visitors.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.