By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Nov 2023 • 10:25

Raising the Green Standard: Almuñecar's Prestigious Accolade. Image: Almuñécar - La Herradura Ayuntamiento / Facebook

The Puerta del Mar Beach in Almuñecar has earned a prestigious accolade, securing the only Ecoplayas environmental flag on the Costa Tropical.

The Ecoplayas flag is a testament to the commitment of the Almuñecar community to beach sustainability, good environmental practices, and the overall well-being of the coastal environment.

After receiving the award, the Councillor for Beaches, Lucia Gonzalez expressed her satisfaction, emphasising the efforts of the Municipal Beaches Area to enhance the Puerta del Mar Beach experience.

She highlighted the numerous campaigns carried out on this central beach, emphasizing that this recognition is an additional incentive to further improve the services offered to beachgoers.

The councillor also acknowledged the importance of maintaining their status as a sun and beach destination, vital for the municipality’s tourism and visitors.