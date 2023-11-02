Rojales Cultural Program Kicks Off

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 02 Nov 2023 • 18:02

Image: Shutterstock/Marcin Krzyzak

ON Saturday, November 4, Rojales is set to kick off its exciting cultural program, dedicated to book presentations. This event is part of the ‘Llegim als Pobles’ Reading Promotion Campaign by the Conselleria de Cultura, which aims to foster interaction between authors and the reading community of the town. The spotlight of the evening will be on Susana Fortes.

On November 4 you can also attend a show Ellas the captivating dance performance by José Soriano dance company in the Teatro Capitol Rojales at 8 pm.

Next up is the Music program named ‘Músicas Sin Fronteras,’ (Music without frontiers) with shows on November 3, 10, 17, 24, and December 1. On November 11, the Teatro Municipal Capitol will host the ‘Ciclo Homenaje al músico e intérprete de piano,’ paying tribute to the talented pianist Joaquín Fuster . These events promise to bring a wave of culture and entertainment to the heart of Rojales, enriching the lives of both residents and visitors. Don’t miss out on these exciting experiences in the coming weeks! For more information see the Rojales Town Hall social media.

