Velez-Malaga’s Councillor for Beaches takes stock of new surveillance and lifeguarding equipment

Image of Velez-Malaga's Jesús Pérez Atencia with new surveillance and lifesaving equipment. Credit: Twitter@AytoVLZ

NEW surveillance and lifeguarding equipment was taken stock of this Thursday, November 2, by Jesús Pérez Atencia, Vélez-Málaga’s Councillor for Beaches.

In a statement, Atencia said: ‘We called this press conference from the Beach Department to inform about two important aspects that are of interest to our residents and that show the work we have been doing in the Department of Beaches’.

‘First of all, we want to take stock of what the high season has been in terms of beaches, surveillance and lifeguards. It was a year of excellent numbers in terms of visits that has had an important response from those responsible for ensuring the safety of everyone’, he continued.

How many times were first responders deployed?

According to Atencia: ‘Among the most notable data is to report that during these months, a total of 4 rescues of bathers were carried out. On a general level, first responders took part in 676 various actions with 97 ambulance transfers to the hospital’.

‘In terms of movement, our boats have acted 164 times, in addition to being part of the security operation in matters of rescue and first aid in the processions of the Virgen del Carmen, regattas, sports events and the aerial festival’, he added.

On the topic of assisted bathing for people with reduced mobility, he highlighted that: ‘Almost 500 people who requested this service have been assisted’.

‘Regarding the number of nursing services, there have been almost 400 that have been carried out in the aid stations of Torre del Mar and Benajarafe’, Atencia explained.

The councillor added: ‘In short, it is an effective service that in recent years has been gaining in numbers, hours of work, and quality in every sense. It has been subject to very strict audits that certify us as one of the safest beaches on the Costa del Sol’.