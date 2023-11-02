Velez-Malaga’s Councillor for Beaches takes stock of new surveillance and lifeguarding equipment

By Chris King •
Published: 02 Nov 2023 • 18:22
Image of Velez-Malaga's Jesús Pérez Atencia with new surveillance and lifesaving equipment.
Credit: Twitter@AytoVLZ
NEW surveillance and lifeguarding equipment was taken stock of this Thursday, November 2, by Jesús Pérez Atencia, Vélez-Málaga’s Councillor for Beaches.
In a statement, Atencia said: ‘We called this press conference from the Beach Department to inform about two important aspects that are of interest to our residents and that show the work we have been doing in the Department of Beaches’.
‘First of all, we want to take stock of what the high season has been in terms of beaches, surveillance and lifeguards. It was a year of excellent numbers in terms of visits that has had an important response from those responsible for ensuring the safety of everyone’, he continued.
According to Atencia: ‘Among the most notable data is to report that during these months, a total of 4 rescues of bathers were carried out. On a general level, first responders took part in 676 various actions with 97 ambulance transfers to the hospital’.
‘In terms of movement, our boats have acted 164 times, in addition to being part of the security operation in matters of rescue and first aid in the processions of the Virgen del Carmen, regattas, sports events and the aerial festival’, he added.
On the topic of assisted bathing for people with reduced mobility, he highlighted that: ‘Almost 500 people who requested this service have been assisted’.
‘Regarding the number of nursing services, there have been almost 400 that have been carried out in the aid stations of Torre del Mar and Benajarafe’, Atencia explained.
The councillor added: ‘In short, it is an effective service that in recent years has been gaining in numbers, hours of work, and quality in every sense. It has been subject to very strict audits that certify us as one of the safest beaches on the Costa del Sol’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.