Big Spenders Boost Spanish Tourism

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 10:49

Image of tourist in Mallorca. Credit: Marina Kryuchina/Shutterstock.com

In September, the Balearic Islands saw a substantial influx of international tourism revenue, soaring to €2,509 million. This marks a significant 19.4 per cent rise from the previous year.

The data, released on Thursday, November 2, by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), highlighted the upward trend. It also showed that across Spain, there was a record-breaking climb in tourism revenue, writes Palmesana.

Record-Breaking Growth

Spain has shattered its previous tourism revenue records in September. The impressive €11,215 million total represents a 16.9 per cent increase on the highest figures recorded for the same month in 2019, and a 22.6 per cent rise from the previous year.

The Balearic Islands have emerged as the premier destination for international visitors in September, claiming 23.4 per cent of total expenditures. They are closely followed by Catalonia and Andalusia. The islands welcomed 2,061,436 international tourists, which is an 8.7 per cent increase from September 2022. Notably, Germany and the United Kingdom remain the top sources of these tourists.

National Tourism Surge

On a national scale, Spain continues to see an upturn in tourism numbers. In September alone, 8,823,807 tourists arrived, marking a 13.6 per cent increase from the previous year. The first nine months of 2023 have witnessed an 18.8 per cent growth, with 66,529,407 tourists opting for Spain as their destination.

Spotlight On Quality Tourism

There’s a growing trend towards quality tourism, evidenced by the average expenditure per traveller and the average duration of stay. Each visitor spent an average of €1,271, which is 7.9 per cent more than last year, and significantly higher by 16.9 per cent than in 2019. Daily spending also increased to €185, up by 21 per cent since 2019.

Hector Gomez, the acting Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism stated: ‘We celebrate the data in the context of the informal ministerial meeting that we as EU Presidency have just held in Palma and in which Spain has consolidated its leadership to make tourism an engine of sustainable economic momentum throughout the continent.’

He also explained that Spain doesn’t just tally the number of tourists. Other considerations include details such as overnight stays, average spending, and environmental impact to launch balanced policies that promote nationwide growth while being mindful of each territory’s unique characteristics.

American Market Soars

The United States has shown remarkable growth as a source of tourists, with a 27.4 per cent increase in arrivals. The 430,220 American visitors are a testament to the ministry’s strategic focus on attracting long-distance markets, which typically involve longer stays and higher expenditures.