Costa Blanca on High Alert for Return of Pine Killer Beetle

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 13:15
Benejúzar Takes Action Against Destructive Beetle
Image: Shutterstock/
reisezielinfo
THE Vega Baja region is on high alert due to an impending drought, which may lead to the return of the destructive ‘Matapinos’ (pine killer) beetle.
This beetle, also known as the ‘Tomicus destruens,’ poses a severe threat to pine forests, especially in weakened trees. In response, some municipalities, like Benejúzar, are taking action by installing traps to monitor and control the beetle population. These traps use kairomones and pheromones to attract and capture the beetles without the use of harmful pesticides.
The Tomicus beetle, which caused significant damage in the past, is closely linked to drought conditions, making the current situation in Vega Baja a cause for concern. The Benejúzar Environmental Department is leading the way by collaborating with local associations to safeguard their mountainous areas. These measures are essential to prevent the destructive beetle from decimating the region’s pine trees and natural landscapes, which have been painstakingly restored after previous infestations. Vigilance and proactive efforts are necessary to protect the region’s delicate ecosystems.
