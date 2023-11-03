Dutch Sharks On Drugs?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 14:56

You Ok Mr Shark? Credit: Wikipedia

DURING the past few weeks, copious amounts of cocaine has been discovered along the coast of the Dutch North Sea.

These discoveries have led to many questions being asked, one of them, are these drugs not only in the sand, but also in the sea?

The North Holland Police stated to a local Dutch newspaper that this was their “first time seeing anything like this”, and explained that the packages have been found on various recent instances along “the entire width of the coast”.

The cause for concern regarding animal welfare has risen, with many worried that the sea creatures may be consuming these substances.

It is quite common for smugglers to dump drugs into the sea, often they are confronted by the authorities and do not wish to get ‘caught red handed’. However, recent years and modern technology has seen a new method emerge, where smugglers dump the packages at sea with GPS trackers attached to them. Unfortunately sometimes they are faulty or other circumstances cause those packets to be left in the waters, becoming a danger to the wildlife.

The drug found recently on the Dutch North Sea was cocaine, a substance that dissolves very easily in water, therefore a small tear in a pack would be enough to result in the drugs being consumable by sharks and other sea creatures.

The effects of this drug on sharks has not yet been extensively tested, however it may make them confused and more aggressive, therefore being more dangerous to people.

Apart from the safety of humans, this would have a detrimental effect on the shark and any other sea animals, disrupting the natural environment. It is also quite improbable that underwater rehab centres exist for these poor creatures!

The North Holland Police have urged anybody who finds these packages to call the emergency services immediately, and to refrain from approaching any suspiciously behaving sharks. Apparently they are not the easiest to drug test.