First female Mayor of Mijas

Ana Mata, new Mayor of Mijas
Ana Mata was sworn in as Mayor of Mijas Thursday, November 2, being the first woman to hold the position in Mijas. She did so after the success of the vote of no confidence on October 18 by the Partido Popular with the support of Vox and Por Mi Pueblo.
The new Mayor said that, “the Mijas Town Hall and the municipal resources belong to all residents of Mijas. They do not belong to any one party”. Mata promised to be, “the Mayor of all the people of Mijas and to govern for everyone”, and predicted that, “this change that we implement today will mean opening a new stage of collaboration to improve our municipality”.
In her speech, she addressed the need to finish projects such as the Coastal Path and said that she will, “put in place plans and initiatives to improve services and facilities in areas such as sport, cleanliness and security”. Mijas has a bright future ahead of it, one of progress and economic, social and cultural development”, she said.
Among the first actions that Mata plans to take is to, “meet with other councils to forge alliances on: mobility, management of water resources, prevention against forest fires and urban planning”.
“We will exercise a leadership role in defending the interests of all the people of Mijas and we will meet immediately with the Junta de Andalucía to review the pending health, educational, social and cultural projects,” she said.
The new Mayor of Mijas, Ana Carmen Mata Rico, was born in Málaga in 1973. After studying secondary school at the IES Sierra Mijas, she graduated in Law at the UMA and has a diploma in Mediation and Conflict Management from the Universidad Loyola de Andalucía and in Social Institutions and Senior Business Management.
Mata began her political activity in 2003 as a councillor in the Town Council of Fuengirola, where she stayed until 2019, the year in which she was appointed Secretary General for Families of the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalusian Regional Government, a position she held until the last municipal elections of May 28.
