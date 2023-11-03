Honest Malaga Citizen Hands In Found Purse Containing €1,000

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 20:11

A purse full of money. Credit: Vladyslav Starozhylov/Shutterstock.com

IN a world full of doom and gloom one citizen’s act of integrity, illustrated by a recent incident in Malaga, can make a profound impact and lift one’s spirit.

On the night of Halloween, amidst the festivities, a person discovered a purse which contained €930 on the bustling streets of Malaga’s city centre. This event took place during a night dedicated to ghostly celebrations, yet the story that unfolded was anything but spooky, writes El Español.

A Shining Act Of Goodwill Illuminates Halloween

The wallet was found on a public street, in the centre of Malaga. The finder, choosing to remain anonymous, promptly handed it to a nearby uniformed patrol of the Local Police. The officers, engaged in Halloween special duties, were just the middlemen in this tale of good faith.

Diligent Police Work Reunites Purse With Owner

The wallet did not just contain a sizeable sum of money, but also a number of important personal documents. These led the police to a resident of Reus (Tarragona). Despite attempts to contact her through her bank and private health insurance company, it was with the collaboration of the Urban Guard of the Catalan town that eventually made the connection.

Luckily as it turned out, the owner of the purse was still in Malaga. She was eventually located and later reclaimed her purse containing all her money and personal effects. The joy and gratitude she expressed were a testament to the kindness of strangers.

The Ripple Effect Of A Kind Gesture

This story serves as a heartwarming reminder that goodwill still prevails in our communities. In a world often shadowed by negativity, such actions are a beacon of hope, proving that we are surrounded by people who choose to do the right thing.