Hunting Resumes In Palma After Eight-Year Prohibition

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 16:37

Stock image of a hunter with dog. Credit: juliazara/Shutterstock.com

Yesterday marked a significant milestone for Mallorca’s hunting enthusiasts as they participated in the first legal hunt in Palma in eight years.

The event took place without any problems and was considered to be a success by the Palma Hunting and Shooting Club. They estimate that around 400 hunters spread out across permitted zones in Ciutat on Thursday, November 3, writes Diario de Mallorca.

Areas Reopened For Hunting

Several regions such as Na Burguesa, Genova, Puntiro, Pla de Sant Jordi, Xorrigo, and Son Gual have reopened for hunting on Thursdays and Saturdays. ‘We hunt wood pigeons, woodcocks, partridges, rabbits and turtledoves,’ stated Jose Antonio Bonet, the Club’s president.

Hunters from neighbouring towns where hunting is restricted made their way to Palma to partake in the activity. With almost 15,000 hunting licenses issued in Mallorca, the turnout reflected a keen interest in the sport’s revival.

Regulations And Young Hunters

The Mallorca Council’s gamekeepers were also present to ensure compliance with all necessary permits and licenses. ‘We have all the papers in order,’ Bonet emphasized, highlighting the inclusion of young enthusiasts. ‘From the age of 14, they can have a license and come hunting accompanied by an adult.’ The presence of families with children became more noticeable in the afternoons, outside school hours.

One such young hunter was 14-year-old Juan Martin who was joined by his grandfather Pau Martin and their dog Dolca. ‘He has been studying for a year to be able to come, he has a weapons license, a hunting permit and everything is in order,’ Bonet clarified.

The resurgence of hunting is not just about sport; it also supports local businesses. Bonet adds, ‘The tradition after hunting is to go for a snack somewhere nearby, so we also spend money at local businesses.’

Political And Environmental Concerns

Last week’s municipal plenary session saw the Vox motion pass with the PP’s support, overturning the 2016 prohibition enacted by the previous government. The change permits hunting on unmarked rural land, a move met with stark opposition from left-wing parties.

Neus Truyol of Mes per Palma warned of ‘an absolute lack of protection,’ with concerns about unregulated shooting and the potential harm to protected species. Xisco Ducros of the Socialist party urged for an assessment of hunting’s impact on the land.

Despite objections, the mayor, Jaime Martinez, proceeded with the decision, integrating Palma into the municipal map for regulated hunting. Despite criticisms, the first day of hunting commenced with a collective commitment to the sport’s traditions and regulations.