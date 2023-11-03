Mountain Rescue: Father And Son Saved In Spain’s Picos De Europa

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 15:47

Guardia Civil Lead Successful Mountain Top Rescue. Credit: GuardiCivil.es

THE baking temperatures of Spain’s summer have soon made way for other extremes. Yesterday two people were rescued from the bitterly cold snow-capped mountains in Cantabria.

In a daring rescue, the Guardia Civil saved two climbers amidst a fierce snowstorm and blizzard in the Picos de Europa. They have been identified as a 47-year-old father and his 14-year-old son, the pair from Aviles, Asturias, were caught in severe weather conditions on Thursday, November 2.

Dramatic Rescue Amidst Snowstorm

The incident unfolded on the Jenduda canal, where the two were trapped on the upper reaches, unable to advance or retreat due to the treacherous conditions and the rapid accumulation of snow. Members of the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM), based in Potes, responded to the alert at noon.

Overcoming the Elements

To hasten the rescue in Cantabria’s hostile weather, assistance was sought from Cantur to activate the Fuente De cable car which is typically suspended during high winds. This strategic move allowed GREIM specialists to reach the upper station swiftly amid heavy snowfall and violent gusts of wind.

Safe Descent Secured

Battling through intense wind and snow, the rescue team located the climbers, who reportedly showed the onset of mild hypothermia, but were otherwise unharmed.

To ensure a swift and safe descent, rescuers fitted them with harnesses and secured them with ropes for the return to Fuente De.

The episode has highlighted the Guardia Civil’s readiness and skill in responding to emergencies in any conditions. The father and son were returned to the base at Fuente De, ending the perilous ordeal with no serious injuries.