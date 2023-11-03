By Anna Ellis •
Nerja's Ocean Odyssey: Dive Into The Wonders Of The Deep Blue. Image: Ayuntamiento de Nerja
Prepare to dive into the wonders of the deep blue as Nerja becomes the backdrop for the captivating Restauramar travelling exhibition.
From November 6 to 10, the Mercado Room will transform into a treasure trove of marine knowledge, welcoming visitors from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM and again from 4:00.PM to 6:00.PM
Restauramar beckons both the curious citizens and avid nature enthusiasts to explore the urgent necessity of conserving and restoring our invaluable marine and coastal ecosystems in the face of our ever-evolving climate.
As you wander through the exhibition, you’ll discover three distinct zones.
First, you’ll encounter the enchanting biodiversity that graces the coastline and marine environments of the Malaga province.
Next, you’ll be confronted with the daunting challenges our seas and oceans confront, as climate change casts a shadow over their well-being.
Finally, you’ll be inspired by the rays of hope as you delve into the realm of good practices.
It’s a journey that promises to stir your heart and leave you with a newfound love and respect for the sea.
