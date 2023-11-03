Outrage As Huge Pro-Palestine March Planned For Remembrance Day

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 9:18

Image of Remembrance Day in London. Credit: Saudade Creative/Shutterstock.com

PREPARATIONS are underway for this year’s Remembrance Day, but at the same time London is bracing itself for a controversial pro-Palestine march which has called for one million people to take to the streets on the same day.

An imminent pro-Palestine demonstration on Remembrance Day has sparked widespread outrage. Critics have branded the timing ‘appalling’ as organisers push for a national turnout on November 11.

Event Scheduled Amidst Remembrance Observations

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is set to orchestrate the ‘Million March for Palestine’ potentially clashing with the solemn two-minute silence at 11:00 am. Announced via a social media statement, the march is in reaction to Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Call to Action

PSC’s online message posted on ‘X’ rallied supporters to spend the forthcoming weekend gearing up for the protest: ‘Day of action for Palestine – Ceasefire NOW! – November 4.

‘On Saturday 4 November, join an action in your local area to call for a #CeasefireNOW and build for the next National march on November 11.’

The message has received an angry response from people who have taken exception to the clash with remembrance day. One person who describes himself as an anti-woke, proud armed forces veteran commented: ‘Stay away from the Remembrance day celebrations on the 11th. I give You fair warning.’

Another post from an individual who believes in ‘common sense above all everything else,’ declared: ‘This better not clash with the Remembrance Day service or there could be big problems. Anyone would think the day was picked purposely to cause friction. Remember who’s country it is and behave yourselves.’

Police Preparedness

The Metropolitan Police alco published a message to give reassurance that the situation is being closely monitored: ‘We’re aware of media reporting and social media commentary suggesting next weekend’s remembrance events could be disrupted by protest. As we set out in the update below, we will do everything in our power to ensure this does not happen.’

‘The official statement read: ‘Officers will be deployed across London on 11 and 12 November as part of a significant policing and security operation.

‘We’re absolutely committed to ensuring the safety and security of anyone attending commemorative events. We know that this year, there are concerns about a demonstration by pro-Palestinian campaigners.

‘The Protest organisers have not indicated any plans to protest on Remembrance Sunday. They do intend to hold a significant demonstration on the Saturday but they are engaging with our officers and have said they are willing to avoid the Whitehall area, recognising the sensitivities around the date.’

The statement concluded: ‘This is a weekend of huge national significance. We will use all the powers available to us to ensure anyone intent on disrupting it will not succeed.’