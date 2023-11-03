Save My Life Fundraiser Benidorm Palace

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 14:21
Artists and special guests on stage
Credit: Save My Life Animal Charity Facebook
Twice a year the generous owners of Benidorm Palace open their doors for a fundraiser in order to help charity Benidorm Dog Homing and this year has been no exception.
Thanks to the kindness of local performers, businesses and the paying public, the latest event, Save My Life 10 which took place in late October raised an amazing €24,453.14.
That’s not all as a number of companies and individuals donated large amounts of much needed pet food to add to the overall total.
It was clearly a great evening thanks to the dedication and commitment of organisers Christine Climent and Dona Sandland but without the participation of performers including comperes Paul Thacker and Miss Ruby Rox (Mark Simon Ellis) and a host of top class entertainers as well as several canine chums who stole the hearts of the audience it wouldn’t have been possible.
Tickets for the event cost just €12 but with a full auditorium and plenty of sales of raffle tickets and bids for the auction, the actual amount earned for the charity soon mounted up.
There is never enough money to cope with the needs of so many needy dogs and those volunteers who generously give up their time to look after and help them always remember that dogs don’t have a voice but humans do!
Visit the Save My Life Facebook page, keep an eye on all the great forthcoming events at Benidorm Palace and look forward to Save My Life 11 which takes place on Sunday April 28 next year.
