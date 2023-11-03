Spanish Govt. Shifts Plans for Immigrant Centre from Cartagena to Alicante

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 7:03
Image: Shutterstock/asiandelight
THE Spanish government has decided to shift its plans for an immigrant centre from Cartagena to Alcoleja, a small town in the hills of Alicante. The proposed temporary immigrant holding centre (CETI) in Cartagena is no longer considered a viable option.
This change comes amid a political storm over the transfer of undocumented African migrants to mainland communities governed by opposing parties in the Canary Islands. However, the government still intends to establish a temporary migrant camp at the former Naval Hospital in Cartagena to alleviate the migration pressure on the Canary Islands. The Canary Islands have witnessed a significant influx of migrants, with nearly 30,000 arrivals since January.
Alcoleja, a town with approximately 170 residents and governed by the PSOE, is expected to host the CETI with European funding. While Cartagena already has a Reception and Temporary Stay Centre (CATE) for North African migrants intercepted while attempting illegal entry into Spain, the government’s decision has sparked debate and criticism. The opposition, particularly the PP, has expressed concerns about the lack of resources for law enforcement agencies and inadequate communication with local authorities regarding migrant transfers. Some have also raised worries about overburdening Cartagena with a second immigrant facility. As the government reshapes its plans to address immigration challenges, it remains a contentious issue in Spanish politics, with the situation’s evolution yet to be determined.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
