Torrevieja Salt Crystal Art Takes Centre Stage

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 17:20

Crafting beauty from salt crystals Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

LAST weekend, the Torrevieja Municipal Salt Artisan School was a prominent presence at the Cultu-Art event in the neighbouring town of Algorfa, showcasing the intricate and fascinating craftsmanship of salt crystal art.

Salt Crystal Ships and Immaculate Conception Church Replica on Display

Represented by the local School, Professor Vicente Martínez, along with a group of students, aimed to spread awareness of this unique world-renowned salt artisan trade beyond the region. The school’s booth garnered immense attention and excitement among the fair’s attendees, leaving them in awe of the salt-made ships on display and the replica of the Immaculate Conception church.

To wrap up the event, Professor Vicente Martínez, joined by Miguel Fernández, the manager of the Municipal Institute of Culture ‘Joaquín Chapaprieta,’ presented the traditional salt boat to Algorfa’s Mayor, Manuel Iván Ros Rodes, and his Vice-Mayor, Ana Lía Murcia. This collaborative effort symbolised the spirit of cultural exchange and celebrated the rich heritage of salt crystal craftsmanship.

For more Costa Blanca South news click here