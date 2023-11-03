Water cuts increased in Velez-Málaga

By Chris King • Updated: 03 Nov 2023 • 18:10

Image from Vélez-Málaga Council press conference on water cuts. Credit: X@AytoVLZ

The Councillor for Water of the Vélez-Málaga Council, Jesús María Claros, reported this Friday, November 3, that the water cut-off hours have been increased in the municipality.

In a press conference, accompanied by Juan García, the councillor for Social Services, and Javier Portero, the manager of Aqualia, Claros explained that the drought situation continues to be ‘extreme’.

Despite the fact that the Council was trying to finalise the implementation of ‘new water resources’ thanks to the joint work of the Vélez-Málaga Council and Aqualia, today’s cuts were necessary he insisted.

As detailed in a statement from the Town Council, the water cuts have to increase because hardly any water is now being supplied to Axaragua from the Viñuela reservoir.

‘Currently, the supply from the Viñuela reservoir has been reduced to 30 litres per second, which the Trapiche ETAP is receiving. This means that the entire contribution of the reservoir is to supply the towns of the Benamargosa Valley’, he pointed out. As a result: ‘We barely get anything’, Claros added.

What is the current flow of water to Vélez-Málaga?

The current flow of water supplied to Vélez-Málaga has dropped to just 182.8 litres per second. This flow comes from the Viñuela reservoir, Guadalhorce (the EMASA system) and two of the emergency wells of the Chíllar River.

‘These reductions mean that our municipality now only has 182.8 l/s for the month of November, which has caused us to have to extend the supply cut-off hours’, the councillor insisted.

Claros conveyed to the residents of the municipality the ‘imperative need to save water at home. We must be the first savers, because this way we could shorten the restrictions’.

He indicated: ‘The data is very clear: in the month of October we only managed to save 8 per cent compared to October 2022, which is not enough with respect to the objective of 20 per cent set by the Government of Andalucia’.

Read the full statement here: https://velezmalaga.es/index.php?mod=noticias&id=6939