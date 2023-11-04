Almuñécar’s new high-pressure steam cleaning machines

By Chris King • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 20:42

Image of high-pressure steam cleaning machine in Almuñécar. Credit: almunecar.es

TWO high-pressure steam cleaning machines valued at more than €100,000 have been acquired by Almuñécar Council.

As reported on the Council’s website this Saturday, November 4, Juan José Ruiz Joya, the mayor of Almuñécar, accompanied by Lucia González, the Councillor for the Environment, presented the first of these two machines.

They were joined in this special moment by Antonio Castillo, the area manager of FCC, the company in charge of the municipal cleaning service.

These special high pressure steam cleaning machines will facilitate the elimination and removal of things like chewing gum, graffiti and grease from surfaces in the municipality of Almuñécar.

‘This is one of the important improvements made by the cleaning company after several years of service in Almuñécar and La Herradura‘, commented Gonzalez.

She added: ‘They are new equipment with a modern system that are here to stay in the daily work after the results we have had in recent months’.

How often will these machines be used?

Juan José Ruiz Joya insisted that with this machinery the Almuñécar Town Hall is making a commitment to improve the cleanliness of the municipality.

He explained that: ‘Combining high pressure with heat, these machines work magnificently in public areas. In a day’s work, one of them can clean around 50 m2’.

‘That may seem slow but its efficiency is much greater than a street sweeper as it removes more and in depth elements such as chewing gum, waxes or grease from public roads’, he detailed.

The mayor confirmed that the two machines will operate full time from Monday to Saturday, whenever their use is required in both in Almuñécar and in La Herradura.

‘With this, I repeat, we also reaffirm our commitment to saving water in comparison with normal street cleaning. In short, to improve the cleaning service’, he concluded.