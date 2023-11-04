Black Friday is here again

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 11:49

Black Friday is on November 24

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday November 24. It is a single day of discounts, but the trend of many shops and brands in recent times is to stretch the promotions over the whole weekend and even throughout the week.

In other words, the so-called Black Week 2023 runs from Monday November 20 until Sunday November 27. In fact, Amazon has already announced that its campaign will be called Black Friday Week and will run from November 17 to 27, so it will last for 10 days.

In Spain, Black Friday was imported from the North American market in 2011, when the regulations governing promotions and sales periods in shops in this country changed. Only a few years later, Black Friday had already been successfully implemented in most shops in Spain.

Traditionally, Black Friday is the kick-off to the Christmas shopping season, as many take advantage of it to get the first gifts of the season at discounted prices. Major retailers including Media Markt and Pc Componentes, among others, are joining the discount fever, offering some of the best deals of the year.

Pull & Bear, Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Sfera and Stradivarius are some of the shops that will be launching their offers on November 23. El Corte Inglés will also have offers on its website the day before Black Friday, but the best deals will be found in the store from Friday 24 to Monday November 27.