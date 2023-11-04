Cultural activities in Almuñécar this November

By Chris King • Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 21:27

Image of Alberto García Gilabert presenting Almuñécar Council's cultural programme for November. Credit: almunecar.es

AROUND 20 cultural activities are planned this month by Almuñécar’s Culture department.

This was revealed in a presentation by Alberto García Gilabert, the Councillor of Culture and Education, on Friday, November 3, published on the Council’s website.

A variety of events will include dance shows, concerts, theatre, exhibitions and conferences. As highlighted by the council official, one of the outstanding proposals is called ‘X Days of Archaeology’.

‘It is an activity of scientific dissemination of the archaeological cultural heritage of the millenary Sexi, which will be held from November 15 to 17 in the Casa de la Cultura’, explained Gilabert.

‘This year, it will be dedicated to the “Archaeology of water”, which aims to show how each culture that has left its mark in Almuñécar had a different way of managing water’, he detailed.

Which other activities will take place this November?

The Culture Councillor for Almuñécar described the 20 or so proposals included in the programme, which started with activities related to Halloween.

That was followed on Friday 3 by three days where dance will be the protagonist with the performance of the Escuela Punta y Tacón, presenting the show “De Dentro Hacía Fuera (From the Inside Out)”‘.

Musical concerts include a guitar performance by Juventudes Musicales in the special setting of the Cueva Siete Palacios museum. The final concert, on November 26, will feature the Almuñécar Municipal Music Band paying homage to Santa Cecilia.

Which theatre and flamenco activities will there be?

Theatre and flamenco occupy the majority of dates. On Friday 10 the theatrical group Loors will perform the play ‘Fear’.

The Gómez Muñoz family, led by María ‘La Canastera’ and Antonio “El Turry”, will present the ‘Flamenco para todos’ (Flamenco for all) Festival.

It will be held in El Majuelo Park on Saturday 18, on the occasion of ‘Día del Flamenco’ (Flamenco Day). Several flamenco schools will participate and KiKe Morente will close what promises to be a special day.

Lectures and book presentations are also included in the cultural proposal for this November. There are also two exhibitions being staged in the Casa de Cultura. One is about the Guardia Civil and the other on Magellan and El Cano.