Heroes Save Dolphin In Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 16:49

The fisherman's footage of the rescue Credit: Facebook

TWO heroes in Almeria have saved the life of a dolphin calf that was drowning in Aguadulce this week.

The Equinac Association, whose main objective is to address the strandings of sea turtles and cetaceans in the province of Almería, received a message on Wednesday, November 1 from the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service in which it was alerted to the sighting of a baby dolphin that was trapped between illegal pots near the Aguadulce fish farm.

The poor creature, who’s mother stayed by its side throughout, struggled to stay afloat as his strength was quickly failing. Dolphins are mammals that need to breathe and the nets were keeping him underwater, at least the blowhole (nose) should be out of the water or the dolphin can drown.

The association knew that it was practically impossible to arrive in time and that the only option to save the dolphin was the intervention of the two fishermen who had reported the case to them, Miguel and Jose Ramon. These two improvised heroes were given instructions to try to carry out a complex rescue.

The frantic men managed to cut the rope after a few agonising minutes of difficult manoeuvres, and the calf was able to swim free with its mother.

“From Equinac we want to greatly congratulate this intervention by Miguel and Jose Ramon to whom this little dolphin owes its life.” declared the association.

So it seems that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fishing hats!