Mallorca Travel Agency Boss Arrested For Conning Clients

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 17:30

Stock image of National Police Officer. Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

THE female manager of a well-known travel agent in Mallorca has been arrested for defrauding several customers.

In a significant crackdown, a Spanish woman has been detained by the National Police on charges of client fraud and falsification of documents. Last month, the manager of a prominent travel firm based in Palma, Mallorca, specializing in honeymoon packages, was arrested. according to Cronica Balear.

Investigation Unveils Fraud

The arrest, which took place in October, followed extensive inquiries by the Economic Crime and Technological Crimes Group of the Judicial Police Brigade. The travel agency, known for organizing a variety of trips, operates not only in the Balearic Islands but also on the mainland.

The detainee, whose high living standard was funded by deceit, has been accused of defrauding clients to the tune of €78,000. The investigation is still ongoing and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of discovering yet further victims of the scam.

Pattern Of Deceit

The suspect made the most of her reputation and gained the trust of clients through previous engagements, word-of-mouth referrals, and promotions at bridal fairs. She was known for her attentive and prompt communication, and would even contact clients at weekends often into the late hours thus giving an illusion of good customer service, diligence and trustworthiness.

Clients were pressured to make immediate payments to secure their travel arrangements, lured by promises of unchanged prices and swift booking confirmations for flights, hotels, and excursions.

Once payments had been made the suspect stopped communicating with her clients and did not send any documentation of the travel arrangements. Those who managed to reach their destinations encountered significant issues, as the reservations were unpaid, forcing them to incur double expenses.

After thorough analysis of the complaints filed, the manager was arrested for her alleged involvement in fraud and document falsification. The police have not ruled out additional arrests in the near future.