Repairs to Almuñécar’s Rio Seco bridge

Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 20:14
Image of Almuñécar councillor Francisco Rodríguez inspecting the Seco River bridge.
Credit: almuñécar.es
Almost €50,000 will be spent by Almuñécar Council on the repair and corrective measures to the Seco River bridge on Avenida Costa del Sol.
As explained in a statement this Friday, November 3, on the Council’s website, the purpose of this work on the bridge is to prepare it for the near future.
A roundabout is planned in the area to decongest access to Calle Guadix from the aforementioned Avenida Costa del Sol.
Francisco Rodríguez, the Councillor of Maintenance and Works reported that urgent and structural repairs were being carried out to two of the bridge’s reinforcement beams and an original deck beam that have been affected by corrosion.
Rodriguez visited the work led by the Municipal Engineer where he observed the work. This involves the reinforcement, repair, and cleaning of the reinforcements in order to apply mortar and concrete. The municipal investment in this work is expected to be completed in the next few days.
