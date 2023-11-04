Repairs to Almuñécar’s Rio Seco bridge

UPDATE: Forest fire in Valencia's Montitxelvo region still out of control along a 40 km front Close
By Chris King • Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 20:14

Image of Almuñécar councillor Francisco Rodríguez inspecting the Seco River bridge. Credit: almuñécar.es

Almost €50,000 will be spent by Almuñécar Council on the repair and corrective measures to the Seco River bridge on Avenida Costa del Sol.

As explained in a statement this Friday, November 3, on the Council’s website, the purpose of this work on the bridge is to prepare it for the near future.

A roundabout is planned in the area to decongest access to Calle Guadix from the aforementioned Avenida Costa del Sol.

What work is being carried out?

Francisco Rodríguez, the Councillor of Maintenance and Works reported that urgent and structural repairs were being carried out to two of the bridge’s reinforcement beams and an original deck beam that have been affected by corrosion.

Rodriguez visited the work led by the Municipal Engineer where he observed the work. This involves the reinforcement, repair, and cleaning of the reinforcements in order to apply mortar and concrete. The municipal investment in this work is expected to be completed in the next few days.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

