SEAT Announces Major Safety Check

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 10:09

Image showing airbag deployed. Credit: thieury/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH automotive manufacturer SEAT has initiated a substantial review of over thousands of vehicles globally due to a potential safety defect.

This precautionary step is due to a detected airbag defect and concerns 300,000 vehicles sold globally from 2012 to 2017, two thirds of which were sold throughout its Spanish network, writes 20 Minutos.

Airbag Flaw Sparks Global Review

In a recent development, it was revealed that SEAT is set to inspect the airbag systems in more than 300,000 cars sold between 2012 and 2017, of those, over 200,000 were sold through its Spanish dealerships.

This move is a result of identifying a flaw that might compromise the airbag’s performance. The company, headquartered in Martorell, Barcelona, has urged vehicle owners to visit their local dealership for a safety check, highlighting the airbag’s crucial role in protecting passengers in the event of a collision.

Affected Models And Owner Notification

SEAT’s priority safety recall involves five models – the Leon, Ibiza, Alhambra, Ateca, and Toledo – all manufactured within the 2012 to 2017 timeframe. The Spanish Consumers and Users Organization (OCU) has echoed this message in an official release, noting the total amount of cars requiring inspections in Spain is 208,992.

SEAT’s online service, which allows owners to check if their vehicles are affected by entering their chassis number, has been particularly instrumental in streamlining the process to ascertain if their vehicle requires a checkup.

Details Of The Airbag Issue

The airbag concern is linked to products by Takata, a supplier for SEAT and other Volkswagen Group brands. The manufacturer has conceded that these critical safety components may deteriorate as they age, compromising their protective capabilities.

It’s worth mentioning that Takata has previously been ordered by a court in the United States to pay close to $1 billion in relation to the defective airbag systems affecting an estimated 42 million vehicles sold within the US.

The Genesis of Airbag Technology

The concept of the airbag has its roots in military aviation, having been first trialed in the clothing of combat pilots. While John Hetrick, an American engineer, was the pioneer to patent the airbag for vehicles in 1952, it took over two decades for the technology to be adopted in the automotive sector.

In 1973 that Ford’s Oldsmobile Toronado became the first car to feature an airbag – a significant milestone in vehicle safety.