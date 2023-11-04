Ten districts of mainland Portugal issued red warnings this weekend due to rough sea conditions

By Chris King • Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 17:00

Image of a rough sea with big waves. Credit: Peter Wollinga/Shutterstock.com

TEN districts of mainland Portugal have been issued with red weather warnings this weekend due to the forecast of maritime unrest.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), Porto, Viana do Castelo, Aveiro, Coimbra and Braga will be under red warning between 6 pm this Saturday, November 4 and midday on Sunday 5.

There is the possibility of: ‘northwest waves measuring seven to nine metres, which could reach a maximum height of 15/16 metres’, the experts warned.

Which other districts will be under red alerts on Sunday?

On Sunday, Faro, Setúbal and Beja will also be under red warning between 6 am and midday. Lisbon and Leiria will have the same alert in force tomorrow between 0:00 am and midday, also due to the forecast of maritime unrest, according to the IPMA forecast.

Vila Real was under an orange warning this morning until 9 am, with a similar alert issued for the North Coast of Madeira and Porto Santo due to sea unrest between 3 am and 9 pm on Sunday, as reported by cmjornal.pt.

The red warning is the most serious on a scale of three, which includes red, orange and yellow. An orange warning is issued by the IPMA whenever there is a: ‘moderate to high risk meteorological situation and yellow when there is a risk situation for certain activities dependent on the meteorological situation’.

Four people died after their boat capsized

Rough sea conditions have already claimed the lives of four people on Friday 3. They were reportedly sailing off the coast of Lisbon’s Torres Vedras district when their Danish-flagged boat capsized and sank.

Three of them were discovered washed up on Formosa Beach in the area of Santa Cruz, with a fourth later found on Praia Azul by search teams later on Friday afternoon.