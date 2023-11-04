By Kevin Fraser •
The Boss is back
Bruce Springsteen returns to Spain in 2024 in two concerts, one in Madrid and one in Barcelona, both with the E Street Band.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band played “the greatest show on earth” (Billboard) across Europe last summer, and will make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a new 22-concert stadium tour. Kicking off on 5 May in Cardiff, Wales, Springsteen and The E Street Band will take their 2024 World Tour to Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway, ending in the UK with a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.
Madrid and Barcelona are the cities that will be able to enjoy his return here. Audiences will be able to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band live again on June 12 and 14 at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid and on June 20 at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
Tickets for the concerts in Madrid went on sale on Tuesday November and, for the concert on June 20 in Barcelona, tickets will go on sale on Tuesday November 14 at 10.00am. The sale will be exclusively through doctormusic.com and entradas.com. Ticket prices for both concerts will be from €65.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets and won high praise as one of the best shows of the band’s career. It received praise as “one of the best shows ever” (Daily Telegraph), as well as five-star reviews in The Times, The Independent, NME and many others in the 14 countries it toured.
Highlights of the tour included a two-night tour opener in Barcelona that “unleashed euphoria” (El Correo), as well as performances in front of more than 130,000 fans on two dates in London’s Hyde Park and a final concert in front of more than 70,000 people in Monza, Italy.
