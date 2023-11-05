Diabetes Onset Age Advances by Decades in Alicante

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Nov 2023 • 7:00

This significant shift is primarily attributed to deteriorating dietary habits. Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong

IN the province of Alicante a worrying trend has emerged as the age at which diabetes appears has advanced by two decades in just ten years. Previously, diabetes was predominantly associated with individuals over the age of 60, but now, it is increasingly affecting those under 40.

This significant shift is primarily attributed to deteriorating dietary habits, which have also contributed to a rise in childhood obesity, impacting nearly 30 per cent of the young population. Furthermore, this shift has resulted in an increase in cardiovascular diseases.

Obesity Epidemic: A Contributing Factor to Early Onset Diabetes

This alarming development has raised concerns among healthcare professionals who link it to an ‘obesity epidemic.’ Obesity is not only a contributing factor to diabetes but is also associated with other health conditions such as osteoarthritis, respiratory issues, and even prevalent cancers like breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers.

Diabetes Day Hospitals: A New Initiative to Tackle the Rising Prevalence

In response to the growing concern, there are plans to establish eight Diabetes Day Hospitals in the Valencia region, with a focus on providing comprehensive care and expanding the workforce to include endocrinologists, podiatrists, and nursing professionals. This initiative aims to tackle the rising prevalence and early onset of diabetes in the region and promote timely interventions for those at risk.

For more Costa Blanca news click here