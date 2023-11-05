Estepona is cheesed off

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 05 Nov 2023 • 8:00

Estepona Cheese Fair

Estepona will once again be in the spotlight for cheese lovers. This December sees the 9th Estepona Popi Sabor a Málaga Cheese Fair, a culinary event that every year delights the palates of locals and visitors alike.

José María Téllez Popi, is the promoter of both the Cheese and the Ham Fair, and brings everyone closer to the world of cheese with the help of Estepona Town Hall. As has been the case in recent years, the event is sponsored by Sabor a Málaga and the Provincial Council of Málaga.

The Cheese Fair is on from December 14 to 17 in Calle Terraza and, although cheese is the main element of this fair, all those who attend the event during the 3 days will also be able to try other delicatessen products: nuts, wine, oil and pâté.

Spain’s best-known cheeses

In Spain, you can find numerous types of cheese, each with its own character. To get taste buds tingling in anticipation, thanks to esteponeros.com and Taste of Andalucia, here is a rundown of some of Spain’s best-known cheeses that visitors to the fair will be able to sample and buy.

Manchego cheese: Originating in the La Mancha region, this sheep’s milk cheese is famous for its mild flavour and firm texture. It can be young or cured, with nuances ranging from nutty to caramel.

Cabrales cheese: Produced in Asturias, this blue cheese is one of the most intense and spicy cheeses in Spain. Cabrales is matured in mountain caves, which gives it its distinctive character.

Idiazábal cheese: Made in the Basque Country and Navarre, this sheep’s milk cheese has a smoky flavour and a firm texture. Its maturing process in underground caves adds complexity to its flavour profile.

Mahón cheese: From the island of Menorca, this cow’s milk cheese is known for its orange rind and mild, slightly salty flavour.

Tetilla cheese: Originally from Galicia, this cow’s milk cheese is characterised by its conical shape and delicate, creamy flavour.

Also from our own region, these are some of Andalucia’s most outstanding cheeses.

Payoyo: Originating from the Sierra de Grazalema in Cádiz, Payoyo cheese is a goat’s cheese that has gained international renown. Its flavour is complex and reflects the mountainous environment in which it is produced. Payoyo is matured for months, developing notes of nuts and herbs that make it unmistakable.

Torta del Casar: Although its origin is in Extremadura, in the province of Cáceres, this sheep’s cheese has found a home in the region of Andalucia. Torta del Casar is characterised by its unctuous texture and intense, spicy flavour. It is traditionally served with a spoon, and its creaminess makes it a delicacy for cheese lovers.

Queso de la Sierra de las Nieves: Produced in the province of Malaga, this goat’s cheese is a jewel of Andalucian gastronomy. Its mild and balanced flavour makes it versatile to be enjoyed on its own or in traditional recipes. Sierra de las Nieves cheese benefits from the ideal ripening conditions in this mountainous area.

Alhama de Granada cheese: The municipality of Alhama de Granada, in the province of Granada, is famous for its goat’s cheese. This cheese is made using traditional techniques and is characterised by its rough rind and delicate flavour with herbaceous hints. It is a delightful treat for lovers of goat’s cheese.