Euthanasia Assistance in Murcia: A Two-Year Overview

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Nov 2023 • 23:26
Euthanasia Assistance: Murcia's Two-Year Journey.
Image: Shutterstock/ megaflopp
Since the enactment of the Organic Law on Euthanasia Regulation in 2021, the Region of Murcia has seen significant changes in end-of-life care. This law permits individuals with incurable and intolerable suffering to request assistance in ending their lives, provided certain criteria are met. As of 2023, Murcia has approved eight euthanasia assistance requests, marking a notable shift in its approach to end-of-life decisions.
In the inaugural year of the law (2021), three assistance requests were processed. Two received approval, while one was denied. This marked a significant milestone in recognising an individual’s right to a dignified death.
In 2022, the region received five additional requests, with four approved and one denied. This indicates a growing acceptance of the law as a legitimate option for those facing unbearable suffering.
In the current year, three more requests were submitted, with two granted and one denied. The law continues to provide relief to individuals enduring severe pain.
A change in reporting criteria now aligns assistance requests with the year they are resolved, offering a more accurate picture of the law’s impact.
Murcia had 115 healthcare professionals registered as conscientious objectors by the end of 2022. This diverse group reflects the complex ethical considerations surrounding end-of-life choices.
The progress of euthanasia assistance in Murcia demonstrates society’s evolving perspective on end-of-life decisions, highlighting the importance of balancing individual choices with healthcare professionals’ deeply-held beliefs. Murcia’s experience contributes to ongoing discussions on euthanasia and end-of-life care.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.