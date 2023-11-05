Explainer: DGT fines in Spain that do not offer a discount for prompt payment

By Chris King • Updated: 05 Nov 2023 • 16:46

Image of Guardia Civil traffic police officers in Spain. Credit: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

SOME fines imposed by Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) normally have a 50 per cent discount if they are paid before a certain time.

However, there are others that this does not apply to. Traffic offences are divided into three levels by the DGT. These are minor, serious and very serious.

As a result, depending on the category of the offence committed on the road, they will entail a greater financial penalty or the loss of more points from the offending motorist’s driving licence.

Except for certain offences that the DGT stipulates fines must be paid in full for, among very serious fines, most of them can benefit from the 50 per cent discount for prompt payment during the 20 days following the date of the fine.

These violations refer to having a jammer or radar detector built into the vehicle. Another penalty that does not include the prompt payment discount involves falsifying the driver’s identification when several drivers share ownership of a car.

Similarly, drivers who cause damage to road infrastructure do not benefit from the discount either. In the event of non-compliance with the rules that regulate industrial activities directly affecting road safety, the DGT again does not allow the option of a discount.

How many such offences are there?

Based on the Traffic and Road Safety Law, the DGT classifies up to 26 offences with this distinction, all of which are included in Article 77 of the law, according to 20minutos.es.

Motorists committing one of these offences can receive a minimum fine of €500 along with the loss of points from their driving licence.

Among these are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, and driving a vehicle in the opposite direction to the road’s stipulated direction.

Driving without a license is also included, as are failing to comply with the rules regarding assistance on public roads, and throwing objects onto the road or its surroundings that could cause fires or accidents.

How can a motorist appeal against a DGT fine?

As specified by the DGT, the procedure is very simple. It is only necessary to submit an appeal, which can be done online , but the Cl@ve certificate is required.

Another way is to send it by post to the Provincial Traffic Headquarters or to the Automated Complaints Treatment Centre. Alternatively, the claim can be presented in person at any Traffic Office.

It should be noted that appeals can only be lodged within 20 days of being notified of the offence. Once this period has elapsed, it is only possible to lodge an appeal for review if there is an error in the fine.