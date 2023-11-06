2024 Public Holidays in Spain

By Kevin Fraser •
The official list of Spain’s public and bank holidays for 2024 has now been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).
In Spain it is traditional for public holidays to be called ‘Red Days‘ because it was customary to mark them in red on the calendar. The ‘Red Days‘ in 2024 will be a total of 12 national holidays, with 9 days shared by each of the autonomous communities. Apart from the national holidays, there are also 2 regional holidays and 2 local holidays, making a total of 16 public holidays for the year.
The 9 National Holidays in Spain for 2024 are
In 2024, there will be multiple occasions when holidays coincide with either a Friday or a Monday, providing everyone with the opportunity to enjoy an extended weekend. These instances include the following dates:
In addition to the above these are the public holidays for Andalucia in 2024
