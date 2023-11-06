2024 Public Holidays in Spain

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 14:38

2024 calendar

The official list of Spain’s public and bank holidays for 2024 has now been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

In Spain it is traditional for public holidays to be called ‘Red Days‘ because it was customary to mark them in red on the calendar. The ‘Red Days‘ in 2024 will be a total of 12 national holidays, with 9 days shared by each of the autonomous communities. Apart from the national holidays, there are also 2 regional holidays and 2 local holidays, making a total of 16 public holidays for the year.

2024 Spanish National Holidays

The 9 National Holidays in Spain for 2024 are

January 1: New Year’s Day (Monday)

January 6: Three Kings (Saturday)

March 29: Good Friday (Friday)

May 1: Labour Day (Wednesday)

August 15: Assumption of the Virgin (Thursday)

October 12: National Day of Spain (Saturday)

November 1: All Saints’ Day (Friday)

December 6: Spanish Constitution Day (Friday)

December 25: Nativity of the Lord (Wednesday)

In 2024, there will be multiple occasions when holidays coincide with either a Friday or a Monday, providing everyone with the opportunity to enjoy an extended weekend. These instances include the following dates:

January 1 (Monday)

November 1 (Friday)

December 6 (Friday)

Holidays in Andalucia

In addition to the above these are the public holidays for Andalucia in 2024

February 28: Andalucia Day (Wednesday)

March 28: Maundy Thursday.

December 9: Immaculate Conception (Monday)