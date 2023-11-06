Cartagena Celebrates Grand Modernist Day of Trades

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 14:02
Celebrating Cartagena's Modernist Heritage
Image: Cartagena.es
CARTAGENA celebrated its grand modernist day of trades on Saturday, November 4, as part of the eighth Modernist Exhibition hosted by the Modernists of Cartagena de Levante and it continues until November 12.
The event, which saw the participation of Mayor Noelia Arroyo dressed in period attire, took place at Héroes de Cavite. It featured a lavish luncheon, a gathering of vintage bicycles and cars, as well as the arrival of the Numantia, a classic bicycle race that will connect Cartagena to Soria over five stages of 100 kilometres each day.
Around midday, the modernists visited the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology (Arqva). To wrap up the day, they enjoyed a concert by the SAM Santa Cecilia and a parade through the historic centre. On Sunday, November 5, the modernists continued their celebrations with another parade and a grand tennis and croquet open event at the Cartagena Tennis Club.
This year’s central event of the Modernist Exhibition, set for November 11, will focus on the reenactment of King Alfonso XIII’s visit to the Héroes de Cavite and Santiago de Cuba monument, coinciding with its centenary.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.