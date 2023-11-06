Cartagena Celebrates Grand Modernist Day of Trades

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 14:02

Celebrating Cartagena's Modernist Heritage Image: Cartagena.es

CARTAGENA celebrated its grand modernist day of trades on Saturday, November 4, as part of the eighth Modernist Exhibition hosted by the Modernists of Cartagena de Levante and it continues until November 12.

Mayor Noelia Arroyo Attends Lavish Luncheon

The event, which saw the participation of Mayor Noelia Arroyo dressed in period attire, took place at Héroes de Cavite. It featured a lavish luncheon, a gathering of vintage bicycles and cars, as well as the arrival of the Numantia, a classic bicycle race that will connect Cartagena to Soria over five stages of 100 kilometres each day.

Modernists Visit National Museum of Underwater Archaeology

Around midday, the modernists visited the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology (Arqva). To wrap up the day, they enjoyed a concert by the SAM Santa Cecilia and a parade through the historic centre. On Sunday, November 5, the modernists continued their celebrations with another parade and a grand tennis and croquet open event at the Cartagena Tennis Club.

King Alfonso XIII’s Visit to Be Reenacted

This year’s central event of the Modernist Exhibition, set for November 11, will focus on the reenactment of King Alfonso XIII’s visit to the Héroes de Cavite and Santiago de Cuba monument, coinciding with its centenary.

For more Costa Cálida news click here