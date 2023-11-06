By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 17:51

Enjoy Fiddler Pub Fun in Moraira Raising Funds For Charity. Image: The Fiddler Moraira / Facebook.

The Fiddler Pub in Moraira is once again rallying for a wonderful cause, extending its support to the El Preventoria da Gandia Children’s Home.

Plans are afoot for another charity event that promises a day of fun and giving.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming fundraiser at the Fiddler Pub, located at Cabo San Vincente 2, Moraira 03724 (just before Pepe la Sal in St. Jaime).

The event will take place on Sunday, November 26, starting at midday.

This event will feature a lineup of talented local artists who will provide musical entertainment throughout the day.

But it’s not just about the music; there will also be a variety of fun and games suitable for the entire family.

Everyone is warmly invited to join in the festivities.

In honour of Lisa, the late landlady of the pub who initiated the charitable efforts, the Fiddler Pub continues to support the children by supplying them with milk and breakfast.

Tim O’Brien, the dedicated landlord, carries on these fundraising endeavours in loving memory of Lisa, who began this journey of compassion and generosity.