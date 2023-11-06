France’s Quality Education Lures 79% of International Students

By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 16:09

Campus of Jean Jaurès University in Toulouse, France. Image: olivier.laurent.photos / Shutterstock.com.

A recent survey of 1,015 prospective international students has revealed that 79 per cent of them choose France for their education

This is primarily due to its outstanding quality of education.

This research, conducted by the European study choice platform, Study.eu, sheds light on the preferences of global students interested in studying in France.

In addition to the quality of education, Paris emerges as the top choice for 71 per cent of respondents, making it the most popular city, followed by Bordeaux and Marseille.

Another compelling factor drawing students to France is the promising career prospects it offers, with 57 per cent of respondents considering it a significant pull factor.

French culture is also a noteworthy attraction, with 33 per cent of respondents expressing their desire to experience the rich cultural tapestry of the EU’s second most populous country.

Notably, a majority of students are eyeing work opportunities during their studies, with 66 per cent expecting to work part-time while pursuing their degrees.

Furthermore, 63 per cent are keen on staying and working in France after completing their studies, emphasising the country’s appeal as a potential career destination.

When it comes to financing their education, self-funding and support from family are the most common sources of financial backing, surpassing scholarships, which 44 per cent of respondents mentioned.

A smaller percentage (11 per cent) are willing to take out loans to cover their educational and associated costs.