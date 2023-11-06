Gang Targeted Thousands Of Elderly People In Alicante

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 21:21

Arrested: Gang Who Preyed On Elderly Victims. Credit: CC7/Shutterstock.com

FRAUDSTERS who preyed on thousands of elderly in Alicante, Valencia, Toledo and Madrid have been arrested.

In a decisive crackdown, the National Police have successfully dismantled an extensive fraudulent scheme specifically targeting elderly citizens, with reported financial losses totalling more than €300,000.

The suspects, 45 individuals in all, masqueraded as government officials to execute their schemes, complete with counterfeit badges for credibility. They ingeniously manipulating their victims into surrendering sensitive banking information under the pretence of facilitating governmental refunds

A report, published by the National Police gave details of the operation which began in August 2022 after a spate of complaints across the country flagged up a familiar pattern.

The suspects, presenting themselves as representatives of credible institutions such as the judiciary and the Civil Guard, deceived their victims into believing they were entitled to refunds from non-existent legal actions.

The scam spanned four provinces, including Alicante, Valencia, Toledo, and Madrid, eventually leading to multiple arrests and the seizure of substantial assets.

Operation Details Unveiled

The police force’s meticulous investigation traced and neutralised this elaborate scam, which targeted over 12,894 potential victims.

The scheme’s complexity lay in its exploitation of the elderly, who were specifically chosen based on their vulnerability and likelihood of possessing significant savings.

The scammers obtained lists from companies selling home products, pinpointing individuals already burdened by the financial strain of high-interest loans. The fraudsters’ strategy involved cold calling their targets, feigning officialdom to elicit personal banking details with the false promise of refunding money owed by financial entities.

For those cautious over the phone, home visits were arranged, where false badges and sophisticated social engineering tactics were employed to defraud them.

In some instances, they employed dataphones to process transactions, duping the victims into revealing their PIN numbers and other critical banking information.

Assets And Arrests

The response by law enforcement was swift and methodical. As part of the operation, the police froze 86 bank accounts and conducted searches at 17 locations. Their efforts led to the recovery of 46 mobile phones, five luxury vehicles, €30,000 in cash, 30 high-end watches, €97,000 in counterfeit currency, and a firearm. These seizures not only represented the illicit gains of the fraudulent operation but also served as evidence of the extensive reach of this criminal enterprise.

Profile Of The Victims

The criminals preyed on the most vulnerable members of society, elderly individuals, often living alone, who previously fell victim to overpriced goods sales tactics. Their methodology was calculated, using the victims’ advanced age and potential isolation to their advantage, fully aware that these individuals might be less adept at navigating complex financial systems and more trusting of those who claim to have authoritative positions.

A Coordinated Clampdown

This extensive operation culminated in the arrest of the 45 gang members, effectively dismantling the network. The coordinated efforts across four provinces underscored the police’s commitment to combating such exploitative crimes.

In summary, through an intricate web of deceit and exploitation, a criminal group has been successfully neutralised by the National Police. Their operation, which preyed upon the elderly and vulnerable, has come to a halt thanks to vigilant investigative work and effective law enforcement coordination.

By addressing the incident with due diligence and strategic action, the National Police have sent a clear message that predatory behaviour will not be tolerated and that the safety and security of the nation’s elderly population are of paramount concern.