Hollywood Star Takes To The Track In Ireland

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 22:32

Image of Michael Fassbender. Credit: GabboT/Creative Commons Attribution-share Alike 2.0

ONE of the world’s great actors was in Ireland Yesterday, not acting but nevertheless wearing his race face.

What do Hollywood glitterati do when they’re not making blockbuster films? They follow their passions, which for the star of such films as ’12 Years A Slave’ and the ‘X-Men’ series is motor racing. Indeed, on a crisp November morning on Sunday, November 6, at Mondello Park, Co. Kildare, Michael Fassbender’s need for speed was no act, writes Xtra.ie

Star Power On The Racetrack

The event, saw the acclaimed actor ditch red carpets for the adrenaline rush of motorsports. He joined forces with Irish racing icons David Kennedy and Tommy Byrne in the annual Six-Hour Endurance Race, bringing the event to a close just before nightfall.

Fassbender, dressed in white racing attire, piloted an unmodified red Fiesta Zetec, equipped with a safety roll cage and boasting a top speed of 120kph. His enthusiasm was palpable as he remarked, ‘I really enjoyed today. It was a fun day and I’d love to do it again.’

From Cinema To Circuit

Fassbender, born in Heidelberg, Germany, but who grew up in Killarney, Co. Kerry, recently headlined in David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ a stark contrast to his laid-back preference for yoga and vibrant Hawaiian shirts. Despite the movie assassin role, his heart races for the track, not the screen.

A Diverse Career

The Irish/German actor’s 20-year career has seen him earn two Oscar nominations. His portrayal in ’12 Years a Slave’ and as the Apple innovator in ‘Steve Jobs’ secured his place in the acting pantheon. Yet, his motorsport journey, beginning with a 2017 debut and an attempt at Le Mans, reflects a diverse range of passions.

Fassbender’s journey in racing has seen its ups and downs, with last year’s 51st place in a field of 62 at Le Mans. His return this year was cut short, but the experience alongside Kennedy and Byrne, Ireland’s motorsport pioneers, was no doubt a memorable highlight.