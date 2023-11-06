By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 06 Nov 2023 • 14:50
Making a Difference on the Costa Blanca with Giving4Giving. Image: Giving4Giving/Facebook.
Giving4Giving has been in full swing during September and October, spreading their generosity far and wide.
Their remarkable contributions include an impressive €1,600 generously donated to Busy Bees Benidorm.
Barc Animal Rescue received a heartwarming gift of €1,000.
The British Legion, Project4All, Doggie Angels, Corazon Express, and Anemona Cancer Charity each received a much-needed boost of €1,000 and, with some festive cheer, €400 was set aside for A Treat For Christmas.
This astonishingly sums up to a grand total of €8,000 disbursed over the past two months, and it’s nothing short of remarkable.
This brings their overall donation tally to a whopping €292,000.
Giving4Giving remains as dedicated as ever, and they rely on the support of kind-hearted donors and volunteers.
If you’re interested in lending a hand or want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out.
Additionally, they offer a house clearance service.
For more information CLICK HERE for Giving4Giving’s Facebook Page or to get involved, simply get in touch with Gary at (+34) 603 137 697.
Your contributions and support can make a significant difference in their ongoing mission to give back to the community.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.