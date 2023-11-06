Making a Difference on the Costa Blanca with Giving4Giving

Giving4Giving has been in full swing during September and October, spreading their generosity far and wide.

Their remarkable contributions include an impressive €1,600 generously donated to Busy Bees Benidorm.

Barc Animal Rescue received a heartwarming gift of €1,000.

The British Legion, Project4All, Doggie Angels, Corazon Express, and Anemona Cancer Charity each received a much-needed boost of €1,000 and, with some festive cheer, €400 was set aside for A Treat For Christmas.

This astonishingly sums up to a grand total of €8,000 disbursed over the past two months, and it’s nothing short of remarkable.

This brings their overall donation tally to a whopping €292,000.

Giving4Giving remains as dedicated as ever, and they rely on the support of kind-hearted donors and volunteers.

If you’re interested in lending a hand or want to learn more, don’t hesitate to reach out.

Additionally, they offer a house clearance service.

For more information CLICK HERE for Giving4Giving’s Facebook Page or to get involved, simply get in touch with Gary at (+34) 603 137 697.

Your contributions and support can make a significant difference in their ongoing mission to give back to the community.