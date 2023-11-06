Mayor of Motril denounces lack of beach breakwaters

By Chris King • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 21:01

Image of Playa Granada in Motril. Credit: motril.es

THE condition of Motril’s beaches has once again been denounced by the municipality’s mayor, Luisa García Chamorro.

An image published on Motril Town Council’s official website this Monday, November 6, sent a clear reminder of the urgent need to take action on the part of the supra-municipal administrations she stated.

Accompanied by José Peña, the Councillor for Beaches, and Daniel Ortega, the Councillor for Sports, Chamorro visited the coastal strip in the area of Playa Granada to view the damage caused by the recent storms in the Axarquia region.

‘Despite the efforts of Motril Council and the Andalucian Government to invest in infrastructure and support sun and beach tourism, the lack of a defence project for our coast, such as the breakwater, is causing very serious and constant problems’, the mayor insisted.

What investment is planned for the municipality’s beaches?

Alluding to the planned investment of almost €1.8 million for the municipality’s beaches through the Sustainable Tourism Plan subsidy, she said: ‘There is no point in making an investment effort in our beaches if this important defence work is not finally carried out’.

Once again appealing to the central government, the mayor lamented: ‘We understand that the acting president is now busy with other issues unrelated to the real problems of citizens. We have already contacted those responsible for coasts in the province of Granada, to study the provisional solution that can be given to this situation’.

A recent landslide in Playa Granada has made the normal use of this coastal strip practically unfeasible. José Peña urged the central government not to ignore: ‘the damage caused by the storm in Playa Granada and to take, once and for all, urgent measures to protect the Costa Tropical’.

Peña asked Pedro Sánchez directly to: ‘stop turning his back on all the Motrileños and Motrileñas’.

Daniel Ortega referred to the proximity of the AWA sports centre to the incident in Playa Granada. ‘The businessmen of Motril, who are committed to our town, are once again affected by the lack of breakwaters, which they have been promising for years’. He called again for ‘sensitivity’ to enable the Costa Tropical to enjoy of ‘100 per cent’ beaches’.