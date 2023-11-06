News In Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 9:54

Diwali

MAX BEACH in San Pedro del Pinatar is excited to announce its Diwali Celebration on November 12, from 6 pm until midnight. On this special evening, they won’t be serving their standard menu but instead will offer a delightful home-cooked buffet for just €17.95. Happy Diwali

Musical Fun

MURCIA Prepare for a magical adventure with ‘La Gran Aventura de Elsa y Anna, the Musical’. Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and more in a live musical at Espacio Nebrija Escénico on December 9 at 4.30 pm and 7 pm, and in Cartagena on December 10 at 12 pm at Teatro Colegio Salesianos San Juan Bosco.

Save Christmas

ON December 9, the magical spirit of Christmas will envelop Cartagena as Santa Claus makes his grand entrance! Don’t miss ‘Save Christmas: The Musical’ at Auditorio Maristas. This enchanting show, filled with wonder, magic, and music for the whole family, is a must-see event. Secure your tickets now at entrebambalinasronda.com

Rock Imperium

THE legendary group Judas Priest will headline the third Rock Imperium Festival in Cartagena from June 19 to 22, 2024. Over fifty bands will grace the festival’s stages, promising to rock the city with their electrifying music. Get your pass at www.rockimperiumfestival.es.

Solidarity Walk

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR is hosting the VI ‘Marcha Solidaria’ (Solidarity Walk) on December 12, in collaboration with the local branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). The event aims to raise funds for cancer research and improve healthcare for patients and their families. For more info see www.dorsal21.com.

Garres Blaze

ON Sunday, November 5 at 07:15, a brush fire broke out in the Garres trail area, scorching an 800m² area and damaging the electrical supply network. Seven firefighters, equipped with two BRP and BNP vehicles, were swiftly mobilised to tackle the blaze and safeguard the surroundings.

