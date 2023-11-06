By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 14:27
Not Just Folk Music is Back With a Bang in Javea. Image: Javea U3A.
NJFM (Not Just Folk Music) is back, and it’s making a triumphant return at Isla Bonita in Javea!
The latest event boasted a full house of eager music enthusiasts and a stage filled with incredibly talented musicians.
Hats off to the group leader, Roger Saunders, and his dedicated team of helpers, including the versatile Peter Allin.
Together, they curated a line-up of accomplished performers, each showcasing their mastery of diverse instruments, from guitars and ukuleles to accordion and saxophone.
The crowd was absolutely thrilled with the entertainment on offer, enthusiastically joining in on classics like “Sweet Caroline” (yes, even Peter got in on the act), and even hitting the dance floor with gusto!
To quote a famous ’70s group, “Thank You For the Music” indeed.
The excitement is already building for the next session, scheduled for November 27 at Isla Bonita, Calle Cannes, 1, 03730.
Don’t miss out on what promises to be another unforgettable evening of music and merriment!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.