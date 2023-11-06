By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 14:27

Not Just Folk Music is Back With a Bang in Javea. Image: Javea U3A.

NJFM (Not Just Folk Music) is back, and it’s making a triumphant return at Isla Bonita in Javea!

The latest event boasted a full house of eager music enthusiasts and a stage filled with incredibly talented musicians.

Hats off to the group leader, Roger Saunders, and his dedicated team of helpers, including the versatile Peter Allin.

Together, they curated a line-up of accomplished performers, each showcasing their mastery of diverse instruments, from guitars and ukuleles to accordion and saxophone.

The crowd was absolutely thrilled with the entertainment on offer, enthusiastically joining in on classics like “Sweet Caroline” (yes, even Peter got in on the act), and even hitting the dance floor with gusto!

To quote a famous ’70s group, “Thank You For the Music” indeed.

The excitement is already building for the next session, scheduled for November 27 at Isla Bonita, Calle Cannes, 1, 03730.

Don’t miss out on what promises to be another unforgettable evening of music and merriment!