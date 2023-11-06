Ron Carter Headlines Cartagena Jazz Festival

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 18:09
: Farewell to a Jazz Legend Ron Carter
Image: Cartagena.es
THE second week of the Cartagena Jazz Festival will be headlined by the legendary double bassist, Ron Carter. He is on his farewell tour of European stages, marking the end of an era in his illustrious career.
As a musician who has collaborated with jazz icon Miles Davis and was a vital member of the iconic 1960s jazz ensemble alongside Herbie Hancock, Tony Williams, and Wayne Shorter, Carter’s influence on the genre is immeasurable. At 85 years old, he gracefully bids adieu to the stage.
Ron Carter, often regarded as an institution of 20th-century Western music, was signed by Miles Davis in 1963, becoming one of the most sought-after figures in the jazz world. His remarkable achievements earned him a place in the Guinness World Record for the most jazz recordings in history, totalling 2,221 at one point. His timeless recordings with Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, and The Rascals, along with his contributions to the world of rap alongside Q-Tip, have solidified his place in music history.
Catch Ron Carter live in Cartagena with his quartet ‘Ron Carter Foursight’ on Friday, November 10, at 8.30 pm in the Nuevo Teatro Circo. Tickets are available for €25 visit jazzcartagena.es.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
