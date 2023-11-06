Storm Ciaran Causes Chaos In Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 06 Nov 2023
Ciaran Slams Into Spain
Credit EFE
THE province of Almeria currently holds the unfortunate title in Spain of most incidents reported from the violent storm Ciaran.
Almera has been the province where the highest number of incidents have emerged with a total of 156 being reported due to the impact of the storm Ciaran. The majority of these being related to the strong gusts of wind recorded during the day.
These incidents were mainly caused by the falling of trees, electrical or telephone wiring on public roads, stones falling onto roads and the displacement of street furniture objects such as containers, signs and billboards, as well as falls of parts of roofs from buildings.
Two people currently remain in hospital from injuries due to these incidents, whilst a total of five have been reported as being ‘seriously injured’.
Many of these reports came from Almeria Capital but incidents have also been recorded in the municipalities of Roquetas de Mar, Abrucena, Albox, Cantoria, Carboneras, El Ejido, Enix, Gergal, Huércal-Overa, La Mojonera, Níjar, Pulpi, Vélez-Blanco, Vélez- Rubio and Viator.
Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors as much as they can and to avoid travel wherever possible. Basically, be the CALM within this STORM!
